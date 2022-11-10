9 Indian Workers Among 11 Killed In Maldives Fire

MALE: In a deadly fire accident 11 people were killed out of which 9 of them were Indian migrant workers when a fire swept through the lodgings they were staying in at the Maldives' Capital city of Male. As per reports in the Save Maldives Twitter account officials recovered 10 bodies from the upper floor of a building destroyed in the fire.

The fire broke out in the M. Nirufehi area near the Maaveyo Mosque around 12:30 am, according to news portal SunOnline international. The fire is said to have originated on the ground-floor of a vehicle repair garage and spread to the upper floor where the workers were staying.

Deadliest fire tragedy in the #Maldives. 11 dead bodies found so far. Reportedly all are migrant workers, packed in an overcrowded accommodation above a garage in the capital Male’ City. pic.twitter.com/Y9FhKSnDkz — Save Maldives (@SaveMaldivess) November 10, 2022

The Maldives Indian High Commission said, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malé which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals. We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities".

The High Commission also released two helpline numbers +9607361452 ; +9607790701 for people to get in touch for any kind of information.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malé which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals. We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities. For any assistance, HCI can be reached on following numbers:

+9607361452 ; +9607790701 — India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) November 10, 2022

Also Read: New Subsea Cable System IAX to Connect the Maldives Directly to India & Singapore