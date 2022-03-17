At least three people were killed and more than 190 others injured as a 7.4 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of eastern Japan including the capital city Tokyo shortly before midnight prompting a tsunami warning, authorities said Thursday. Several aftershocks continued to hit the region throughout the night and morning on Thursday.

As soon as the major quake jolted parts of the country, Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for waves of up to a meter in the north-east coast which was withdrawn on Thursday morning.

The huge quake in northeast Japan caused considerable damage across a wide area. https://t.co/xL7cGe4AoR pic.twitter.com/EcEkBbUXXJ — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) March 17, 2022

The quake which occurred in waters off Fukushima region caused massive power outages leaving tens of thousands of Japanese households without power and disrupting the transportation system.

Initial reports suggest minimal structural damages and officials said the nuclear plants remain unaffected to the massive jolts.

“We're doing our best to assess the extent of the damage," government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters in Tokyo moments after the quake struck off Japan’s Pacific coast.

As per media reports, the quake caused a bullet train to derail between Fukushima and Shiroishizao stations, however, 75 passengers and three crew members were not injured. East Japan Railway’s maintenance workers checked and confirmed the tracks were damaged.

The overnight quake revived the memories of Japan’s biggest quake, of magnitude 9.1 on March 11, 2011 in the same area which includes Fukushima prefecture and the country had marked the 11th anniversary just last week.