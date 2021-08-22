7 Afghans Killed at Kabul Airport Stampede as Scores Try to Flee Country

Seven people have been killed in the chaos near Kabul airport as several people have been trying to flee the country after the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

"Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the seven Afghan civilians who have sadly died in crowds in Kabul," UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

The spokesman stated that "Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are keeping all our efforts to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible."

He further added that "Perhaps the Americans will be permitted to stay longer and they will have our complete support if they do."

The Indian government is also trying to bring its citizens from Afghanistan. The C-17 aircraft brought in 168 passengers, including 107 Indians from Kabul to New Delhi.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Evacuation continues! IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers on board, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul."

Evacuation continues!

IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul. pic.twitter.com/ysACxClVdX — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 22, 2021

"1st batch of 135 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha over past days being repatriated tonight to India. Embassy officials provided consular and logistics assistance to ensure their safe return. We thank Qatar authorities and all concerned for making this possible," India in Qatar tweeted.

