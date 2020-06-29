KARACHI: Six people were killed as four heavily armed militants stormed into busy Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi on Monday morning. The four gunmen have been shot dead near the entrance gates, police said.

Four security guards and a police sub-inspector were killed as they foiled their attempt to enter the PSX compound on Karachi's I.I. Chundrigar Road, also known as Pakistan's Wall Street. On civilian also died.

The militants, who arrived in a car, opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed hand grenades at the main gate of the multi-storey building situated in a high security zone as they tried to storm it, according to a report by a Pakistan's channel.

"An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. They (militants) made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone," Abid Ali Habib, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange, said.

However, none of the terrorists could enter the main building.

AK-47 rifles, hand grenades, magazines and other explosive material have been recovered. The equipment indicated that they had come for a long siege, police said.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) linked Majeed Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack. It was also behind Pearl Continental hotel attack in Gwadar last year in which eight people were killed.

According to Geo News, the stock exchange was operational and trading was going on despite the attack.

Watch the video: