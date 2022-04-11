5 Things to do This Spring in Washington DC

A family-friendly spring break filled with free activities awaits in Washington, DC. The season is headlined by the blooming of cherry blossom trees and the corresponding National Cherry Blossom Festival, but your spring excitement does not have to be limited to that. There are plenty of free things to do both virtually and in-person, and we’ve listed some of our favorites below.

Make your way down the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail

The southeast pocket of DC has undergone significant development in recent years, including a continuous new 20-mile Anacostia Riverwalk Trail that runs along both sides of the Anacostia River through the Capitol Riverfront and Anacostia neighborhoods. Run, bike or stroll down the 10-12 foot wide trail that winds next to the revitalized waterway.

Explore flowers beyond the National Mall

Seeing the blossoms on the National Mall is essential during any spring vacation to DC, but your flower exploration does not have to stop there. Check out the Bishop’s Garden at the Washington National Cathedral, which was planned to suit the 14th-century-style Gothic cathedral, or check out the Rock Creek Park, which offers blooming wildlife all year long.

Immerse yourself in DC's international culture with Passport DC

Returning in-person in 2022, Passport DC (May 1-31) offers a month of programming across the city that focuses on highlighting international cultures. The Flower Mart (May 6-7), the Around the World Embassy Tour (May 7) and the European Union Open House are annual highlights. Most events and tours can be enjoyed entirely free of charge

Celebrate Women's History Month all over DC

Washington, DC is always celebrating the success of all women in the nation’s capital. Be proud of what women have accomplished and check out the numerous ways you can celebrate amazing women in DC, including the National Portrait Gallery, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and many more. In addition to marking Women's History Month, March will also offer commemorations of Harriet Tubman's 200th birthday.

Visit pandas and hundreds of other animals at Smithsonian's National Zoo

Smithsonian's National Zoo is currently open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with entry passes required. Families can see a wide range of species from habitats all over the world, as well as everyone's favorite panda, Xiao Qi Ji. Make sure to visit the Zoo's website for more information