5 Reasons to Visit Enchant Christmas in Washington, DC

Don't miss this incredible winter spectacle at Nationals Park



The holiday season is a wondrous time in the nation's capital, as the city wears its seasonal spirit on its sleeve with awesome holiday

displays and performances. DC also receives a special treat in the form of Enchant Christmas at Nationals Park (Nov. 26 - Jan. 2, 2022), which can be added to the list of must-see experiences this winter in the District. Here are five reasons to check out this awesome winter spectacle.



The light maze is all-new

Enchant Christmas

The vibrant

new light maze will take you through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing reindeer as part of a narrative entitled "The Mischievous Elf". You will journey through the world of Enchant to find eight missing toys for Santa to deliver in time.



The Ice Skating Trail is pure magic

See millions of lights dance across the breathtaking

Ice Skating Trail as you glide your way through the glimmering, shimmering Enchant forest. All the magic of the season is yours to enjoy in the most truly wondrous experience Enchant has to offer — a fairytale Christmas moment you won’t want to miss.



Wander through a wondrous village

Inside

The Village, wander through a Nordic-inspired Christmas market, sampling the most festive of treats and finding the best gifts for everyone on your list. Shop the night away with a selection of local vendors and enjoy live music and entertainment as you do.



See Mr. and Mrs. Claus

Capture a moment in time with Old St. Nick himself at the

Santa Meet-and-Greet. Kids can share their Christmas wishes with Santa and then settle in for storytime with Mrs. Claus at the Little One's Play Place, which also provides plenty of space for running, jumping and exploring.



Elevate with Star Experiences

Take your Enchant experience to the next level by purchasing a

Star Experience. You can enjoy a delicious dinner under dazzling lights or relax in your own private suite. For those ages 21 and over, access to an exclusive bar is available.