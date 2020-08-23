5 Different Countries that Legalized Farming Cannabis

It used to be the case that using cannabis was almost universally considered a serious social ill, so it should come as no surprise that many countries across the globe have laws in place to prevent legalized cannabis farming. Thankfully, attitudes toward marijuana and hemp are changing, and so are the laws. Read on to find out about five different countries that have already legalized farming cannabis to see how.

1. The United States

In the US, cannabis growing laws vary by state. It is now legal to grow hemp in all 50 United States, but farming marijuana is only legal in some locations. Even in states that have legalized recreational or medicinal marijuana use, there are strict regulations in place regarding who can farm the cannabis sold at dispensaries and how many plants eligible consumers can grow at home. Those who are lucky enough to live in states where farming marijuana is legal can contact i49 for more information about buying seeds and learning how to grow high-quality crops.

2. Canada

Unlike the US, Canada has made marijuana use and cannabis growing legal on a federal level. Each province sets its own age limits, which typically stipulate that consumers must be at least 18 to 21 years old to grow or use cannabis products, and other restriction such as where cannabis can be grown and sold. However, the new federal law stipulates that all adults can grow up to four marijuana plants per household. Large-scale commercial farming is still highly regulated, but at least Canadian marijuana enthusiasts can grow plants for personal use.

3. South Africa

In September 2018, South Africa's highest court determined that it is legal for anyone over the age of 18 to cultivate cannabis for personal use. The courts did not determine any clear rules as to what is considered private cultivation, so it's currently up to police officers' discretion to determine whether cannabis farming is legal in any particular instance. Growers in South Africa need to keep in mind that while personal use, possession, and cultivation are legal, it's still illegal to sell cannabis. Since there are no set plant limits, most cultivators stick to growing only around as much marijuana as they could feasibly need for personal use alone.

4. Uruguay

It didn't get much press when it happened, but in 2013, Uruguay actually became the first nation to legalize marijuana use and cultivation on a federal scale. The laws stipulate that users can cultivate up to six plants at home, which still precludes large-scale commercial farming. When the government legalized marijuana use, it stipulated that anyone who wants to grow, buy, or sell it must register with the government in advance. As of 2017, Uruguay adults have been able to buy and sell cannabis at regular pharmacies, though, so the trade-off might be worth it.

5. Australia

While most of Australia has only legalized medical marijuana use, possession is decriminalized almost everywhere and it is now possible to get a license to commercially farm marijuana for dispensaries and research facilities. Australian residents will need to jump through some hoops to register with the government if they want to grow legally, but at least it's possible.

The Bottom Line

Attitudes toward marijuana are changing, and so are the laws. While marijuana cultivation remains illegal in most countries right now, chances are, that will be changing soon.