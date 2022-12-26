31 People Killed as Winter Storm Sweeps Through US

At least 31 people were killed due to a brutal winter storm that brought misery to millions of Americans on Sunday as intense snow and frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States.

A crisis situation was unfolding in Buffalo, in western New York, where a blizzard had left the city marooned, with emergency services unable to reach high impact areas.

"It is (like) going to a warzone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a native of Buffalo, where eight-foot (2.4-meter) snow drifts and power outages have made for life-threatening conditions.

Hochul told reporters that the residents were still in the throes of a "very dangerous life-threatening situation" and warned anyone in the area to remain indoors.

