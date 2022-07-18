3 Killed in Shooting at Shopping Mall in US Indiana

Three people were killed and another three injured on Sunday at a mall in the US state of Indiana, officials said.

"We experienced a mass shooting this evening at the Greenwood Park Mall," Mark Myers, the mayor of Greenwood, Indiana, said in a statement.

"We have three fatalities at this time and three others injured," the Greenwood mayor said.

Myers said that the gunman had been shot dead by an armed individual.

The Greenwood police shared a post on their Facebook page asking for witnesses to the shooting to contact the department with information.

The attack is the latest in a wave of gun violence plaguing the United States, where about 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

It comes just weeks after a gunman opened fire on a July 4 parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, killing seven people and injuring at least three dozen.

