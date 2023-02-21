3 Killed, 200 Injured After New Earthquake Hits Turkey Syria Border Region

Feb 21, 2023, 12:01 IST
New earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border region - Sakshi Post

A new earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday which were already ravaged after a massive quake killed around 46,000 people.  At least three people were killed and more than 200 have been injured following the calamity.   

The earthquake was centered in the town of Defne, in Turkiye's Hatay province, one the worst-hit regions in the magnitude 7.8 quake that hit on Feb. 6. It was felt in Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, Israel, and as far away as Egypt, and was followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 temblor.

The quake hit the town of Defne at 8:04 pm (17:04 GMT) and was strongly felt in the cities of Antakya and Adana, 200km to the north. Turkiye's state-run Anadolu news agency said the temblors were felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.(AIR reports)

Also Read: Which Countries Are Helping Turkey Syria Earthquake
 


Read More:

Tags: 
Turkey Syria Borders
earthquake
Advertisement
Back to Top