A new earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday which were already ravaged after a massive quake killed around 46,000 people. At least three people were killed and more than 200 have been injured following the calamity.

The earthquake was centered in the town of Defne, in Turkiye's Hatay province, one the worst-hit regions in the magnitude 7.8 quake that hit on Feb. 6. It was felt in Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, Israel, and as far away as Egypt, and was followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 temblor.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says 3 people killed, 213 injured in latest quake. #Turkey pic.twitter.com/bNtCOhOzlq — Nico Maounis (@nicomaounis) February 20, 2023

The quake hit the town of Defne at 8:04 pm (17:04 GMT) and was strongly felt in the cities of Antakya and Adana, 200km to the north. Turkiye's state-run Anadolu news agency said the temblors were felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.(AIR reports)

Look at the powerful vibration as the moment of recent 6.4 Turkey-Syria earthquake gets captured in a security CCTV Camera…#Turkey #Syria #earthquake pic.twitter.com/VjcxHuTWj5 — Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) February 20, 2023

