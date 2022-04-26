3 Chinese Nationals Among 4 Killed in Karachi University Blast

Three Chinese nationals, including two women, and their Pakistani driver were among four people killed on Tuesday when a powerful blast ripped through a van inside the premises of the University of Karachi in Pakistan.

According to reports, the blast occurred in the van near China-built Confucius Institute - a non-profit institute teaching Chinese language to local pupils- in the port city. The people who died were identified as Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sa, and Khalid, the Pakistani driver. Two others, Wang Yuqing and Hamid, were injured in the incident.

Whether the Chinese nationals were the main target of the blast is yet to be ascertained.No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but in the past outlawed militant separatist groups in the restive Balochistan province have claimed attacks on Chinese nationals who work in large numbers in different parts of Pakistan particularly Balochistan and Karachi because of the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Videos of the blast went viral on social media.

Videos of the blast went viral on social media.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the Counter-Terrorism Department and SSP East to immediately reach the site of the incident. He also asked the Karachi commissioner to submit a report. (With inputs from the Agencies)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the blast and assured Shah of the Centre's full help and cooperation in dealing with such incidents. I am deeply grieved on the loss of precious lives including of our Chinese friends in the heinous attack in Karachi today. My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families. I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism. The perpetrators will surely be brought to justice, he tweeted.

