WASHINGTON: The United States reported 288 deaths due to COVID-19 within just 24 hours on Sunday, confirmed by the Johns Hopkins University tally on Sunday, June 28.

The US which tops the list of worst-affected countries due coronavirus has reported 2,637,077 positive cases till date. With the new 288 deaths reported on Sunday, the death toll reached to 1,28,437. A total of 1,093,456 patients completely cured of the infection and discharged from hospitals.

The world’s largest economic system is unable to get out the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, as the government is unable to control the surge of the virus in the country.

Bars in Los Angeles along with six other Californian counties have been ordered to impose a lockdown once again on Sunday, as a precautionary measure to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

Reportedly, around 40,587 COVID-19 cases were being registered across the US on a daily basis.

Florida, Texas and Arizona emerged as the major contributors of COVID-19 cases in the country, by reporting record number of cases every day. The coronavirus positivity rate and people being admitted in the hospitals also spiked.

On Sunday, 3,857 cases were reported in Arizona and Georgia reported 2,225 COVID-19 cases.