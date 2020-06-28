The Pakistan Cricket Team on Saturday said that the team will leave for their tour of England on Sunday. 20 players and 11 support staff will be departing for Manchester. The results of 10 coronavirus infected crickteres came negative when they were tested for the second time. PCB Executive Wasim Khan asserted that the two reserve players fast bowler Musa Khan and wicket-keeper-batsman Rohail Nazir tested negative for coronavirus and they would be leaving with the team.

Khan clearly mentioned that the players who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus would be sent to England only after two of their successive tests return negative. Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnanin, Mohamad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz have tested negative in their second tests. Cricketers Haider Ali, Harish Rauf, Kashif Bhatti and Imran Khan along with Masseur Malang Ali have been tested positive again.

Khan asserted that, "I am aware Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz took personal tests outside of our process prior to the second PCB testing. While their results came negative, as per the PCB testing programme, they are deemed to have one negative test following a positive test. Therefore, once they are retested and receive a second negative result under the PCB testing programme, they will be available to join the squad in England.”

The squad will undergo the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) testing before going for a 14-day isolation, during which they will be allowed to train. Khan further added that 18 players and 11 support staff had tested negative for coronavirus in the first round of tests on Monday and their tests resulted negative in Thursday’s retests as well.

Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, and Yasir Shah, will leave on Sunday.