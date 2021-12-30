2 Lakh Plus Children in US Infected With Omicron

Third-wave is almost here folks. The US is reeling. 2 Lac+ children infected. 2,000+ children have been hospitalized. Actually, it is a 5 fold increase in children's hospitalizations in NY. It is a combination of the high transmissibility of the new Omicron variant, combined with the festive gatherings and low to nil vaccination rates of the children. More than half the cases are children below 5 years of age, who haven't been vaccinated.

The New York State Department of Health warned of an upward trend in pediatric hospitalizations associated with Covid-19 in a statement Friday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States is increasing with an average of nearly 190,000 new infections daily over the past 7 days, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

