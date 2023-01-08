19 Killed as Truck Ploughs Through Funeral Procession in China

Beijing: In a tragic incident, a truck hit a funeral procession in China’s Jiangxi Province killing at least 19 people and leaving 20 others injured on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the official media, ‘major road traffic accident’ occurred in Nanchang County. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. The local authorities have initiated an investigation into the accident. Most of the dead and injured are people who attended the funeral procession.

This is the first major accident after the Chinese government lifted all restrictions on travel under the zero-Covid policy. With the travel ban lifted, the Chinese people are preparing for the upcoming Chinese New Year and Spring Festival which starts from January 22.

The Spring Festival is a 40-day festival during which over 2 billion passengers make trips across and outside of the country.

Also Read: Scores Injured as Season’s First Jallikattu Event Gets Underway in Tamil Nadu