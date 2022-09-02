17 Indians Caught Illegally Crossing US Borders by US Security

In a concerning incident, 17 Indians were detained while allegedly trying to illegally enter the United States of America (USA).

According to the US authorities, the Indians had been trying to climb over a border fence. They were paert of a group of 100 migrants, which also included 4 Pakistanis and 6 Afghans.

The Migrants were apprehended at a border post in California by San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents on August 30. They were taken to a nearby station for medical evaluation after detention.

In January 2022, an Indian family including a baby and a teenager had frozen to death while trying to enter America illegally.

Also Read: Pro-Taliban Cleric and Civilians Killed in Afghanistan Mosque Blast