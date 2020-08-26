Today marks the 110th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa who was born on August 26th, 1910. Mother Teresa's original name was Anjeze Gonxhe Bojaxhiu and was born in a family of ethnic Albanians in Skopje in 1910. She left her home at the age of 18 and later joined the 'Sisters of Loreto' located in Irelands's Rathfarnham.

Mother Teresa came to India in 1929 and devoted her life to help the poorest of the poor. She is a true symbol of humanity. She is also known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta. She had founded Missionaries of Charity, which mainly looks after those who are dying of HIV or AIDS, leprosy, and tuberculosis.

Mother received more than 120 honours and awards during her lifetime. She was the recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize in 1962 and the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

Here are some of the inspiring quotes by Mother Teresa.

“Joy is prayer; joy is strength: joy is love; joy is a net of love by which you can catch souls.”

“Let us touch the dying, the poor, the lonely and the unwanted according to the graces we have received and let us not be ashamed or slow to do the humble work.”

"Intense love does not measure, it just gives."

"Peace begins with a smile."

"Love is a fruit in season at all times, and within reach of every hand.”

“We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop.”

“Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.”

“Being unwanted, unloved, uncared for, forgotten by everybody, I think that is a much greater hunger, a much greater poverty than the person who has nothing to eat.”

"I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love."

"Loneliness and the feeling of being unwanted is the most terrible poverty.""Life is love, enjoy it. Life is mystery, know it. Life is a promise, fulfill it."

Here are some of the rare photographs of Mother Teresa.

(Image courtesy: The Indian Express, Twitter, Instagram)