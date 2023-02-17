100 Days To Go Until Vivid Sydney Dazzles Again

The countdown to Vivid Sydney 2023 has officially begun, with today marking 100 days until the festival’s Lights On moment at 6pm on Friday 26 May. Celebrating creativity, innovation and technology, Australia’s largest festival will dazzle and delight audiences for 23 days and nights across four pillars this year - Vivid Light, Vivid Music, Vivid Ideas and the brand new Vivid Food.

Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said Vivid Sydney was one of Australia’s best events and a vital economic driver for NSW during the winter months. “Vivid Sydney is NSW’s biggest annual event and makes a vital social and economic contribution to our state. From our creative industries to entertainment and hospitality venues, accommodation and retailers, it supports and creates jobs across the NSW economy,” Mr Franklin. “Last year Vivid Sydney was attended by over 2.5 million people and injected $119 million into the NSW economy. With internationals borders fully reopening, we’re anticipating this year’s festival to be our biggest and best yet. “Vivid Sydney 2023 promises to be a significant driver for domestic and international visitors to travel to NSW and attend Australia’s brightest event and immerse themselves in our city.”

This year’s creative direction, ‘Vivid Sydney, Naturally,’ has been inspired by our connection to the natural environment and will be brought to life via a kaleidoscope of colourful light projections and activations, plus free and ticketed events.

Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini said this year’s festival would raise the bar even higher than past events with festival-firsts, world-firsts and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. “We are proud to have curated an impressive collection of local and international artists and food creatives to provide Vivid Sydney audiences with new and exciting experiences,” Ms Minervini said. “We have expanded and evolved the festival further this year and have curated an amazing line-up for 2023. The festival offering includes some significant new and Vivid-first experiences, as well as Vivid Food to deliver world-class culinary talent, events and activations as part of the program.”

A preview into some of the Vivid Sydney 2023 highlights includes:

The Vivid Sydney Light Walk will return in 2023, with more than 49 light installations and 3D projections along the 8.5km illuminated walk

The internationally acclaimed, multi-sensory experience of light, colour and sounds, Lightscape, will transform The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney for the first time at Vivid Sydney

First Nations artist Maree Clarke’s Barerarerungar will be projected on the Museum of Contemporary Art

Internationally renowned Jen Lewin’s The Last Ocean will enthral audiences following its 2022 debut at Burning Man

Brand new festival pillar Vivid Food will activate across venues in Sydney’s CBD showcasing a variety of creativity, innovation and culinary experiences, from pop up restaurants to haute cuisine celebrating the city’s vibrant and diverse food culture.

Vivid Sydney 2023 will illuminate and energise various locations throughout the city, including Circular Quay, The Rocks, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour, The Goods Line, Central Station and Sydney icons such as the Sydney Opera House, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Museum of Contemporary Art and more.

Vivid Sydney is proudly owned, managed and produced by Destination NSW, the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency. The complete program for Vivid Sydney 2023 will be announced in mid-March.