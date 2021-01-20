10 Things You Didn't Know About 46th US President Joe Biden

Joe Biden emerged out victorious in 2020 US Presidential elections by defeating Donald Trump. Joe Biden is no stranger to the people of America, he worked for 36 years in the Senate and served as vice president under Barack Obama for eight years.

After winning, Joe Biden tweeted as, "America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans - whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me." The 78-year-old Joe Biden will take oath as the 46th president of the United States tonight.

Here are some of the interesting things that you didn't know about 46th US President Joe Biden.

Joe Biden grew up with a stutter and his classmates used to mock him for his debilitating stammer. They used to make fun of Biden by calling him 'bye-bye' when he tried to say his last name.

He played America Football and Archmere Academy , a Catholic Prep School.

Joe Biden completed law school at Syracuse University and later drafted for service in the Vietnam War. He couldn't clear his medical due to asthma.

On personal front, Biden lost his first wife Neilia and daugther Naomi in a car accident in 1972. His son, Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

Joe Biden has two German Shepherds - Champ and Major.

The favourite movie of Joe Biden is 'Chariots of Fire'.

Biden loves to have ice cream. He doesn't drink, doesn't smoke but eats lot of ice cream.

Joe Biden had to propose five times to Dr.Jill. Later, she agreed to marry him.