10 Children Dead as Boat Carrying Madrasa Students Capsizes in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least 10 children died when a boat carrying the madrasa students capsized near Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Pakistan on Sunday, authorities said.

The boat overturned in Tanda dam as 20-35 young students were being taken on a pleasure trip by the local madrasa. The divers recovered all the bodies of dead children from the dam water.

Six students have also been injured in the boat accident and had been rushed to a nearby hospital. Their condition is stated to be critical. The students who died were between the age of seven and 14 years.

Local officials said due to the similar boat accidents in the past, the government has closed the Tanda dam for recreational trips.

It may be recalled here that over 50 people died when an overcrowded boat carrying a wedding party across the Indus river in Punjab province capsized in July 2022.

