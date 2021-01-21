America is moving towards a new beginning as Joe Biden finally swore-in as the 46th president of the USA. The inauguration ceremony was filled with hope and cheer as American citizens bid their farewell to former President Donald Trump.

The inauguration ceremony took place on 20th January and it brought many historic moments to live. Kamala Harris became the first Indian-Jamaican-American and the first woman ever to become the Vice-President of America.

The ceremony was filled with hopeful speeches and performances from famous celebrities. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attended the ceremony but Donald Trump decided to skip it.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE SPEECH

US President Biden took many historic decisions on Day-one itself. He even reversed certain orders that the former president Trump had passed. During his speech, Biden said that there is no time to waste and they should get to work immediately, in order to make ‘America great again.’ Here are some of the highlights from the speech.

1. “This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope of renewal and resolve.” President Biden started his speech by saying that this not just a win for a single candidate but a win for democracy. “At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”

2. “On this hallowed ground, where just a few days ago, violence sought to shake the Capitol’s very foundation.” This was in reference to the rally and protests carried out by pro-Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

3. “Here we stand days after a riotous mob thought they could silence the will of the people. It will not happen, not today, not tomorrow and not ever.” Biden said he will be honest with the people of the country.

4. Another highlight from Biden’s speech was his decision to prioritize climate change. Under Biden’s rule, the government has set their goals on stopping the coronavirus and making the issue of climate change a priority. “The cry for survival comes from the planet itself,” said the President.

5. He asked for the American citizens to extend their support. When the country is united, they can find solutions to the biggest of the problems like violence, disease, joblessness, etc. “With unity, we can do great things, important things. We can right wrongs.”

6. After the ceremony ended, Biden signed his first Presidential documents, including an Inauguration Day Proclamation, nominations to Cabinet positions and nominations to sub-Cabinet positions.

7. No time to waste, read the first tweet of President Biden on POTUS twitter account. "There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families," the tweet read.

8. His ‘No time to waste’ tweet was in reference to COVID-19 issues and the problems caused by the pandemic. Biden said he will take immediate decisions in order to put things right. Along with decisions to correct problems caused by the pandemic, Biden also reversed some of Trump’s policies.

9. Biden lifted the travel ban on 13 Muslim-majority and African countries that Trump had put. He also stopped the construction of the US-Mexico border wall.

10. Vice President Kamala Harris also took to Twitter and wrote a short and powerful message. "Ready to serve," tweeted the VP.

The US citizens were very happy with President Biden’s speech and all the day-one decisions he made. Americans, as well as other political leaders from around the world, congratulated Joe Biden and said they cannot wait to see the president in action in the coming time.