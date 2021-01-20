20 Indian-Americans Grace The Biden-Harris Power Circle

The much-awaited swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Joe Biden will take place today (January 20). This day brings in a proud moment for India as there are many Indian names in the White House power circle.

One of the most important days in US political history as Indian-American woman, Kamala Harris is all set to become the first lady elected as the Vice-President. Including Harris, there are a total of 13 women who will be appointed to key positions.

Apart from Harris, there are a total of 20 Indian-Americans who have been appointed to major positions in Biden’s power circle.

Kamala Devi Harris, Gautam Raghavan, Vivek Murthy, Vinay Reddy, Mala Adiga, Bharat Ramamurti, Neera Tanden, Celine Gounder, Atul Gawande among others are the Indian names in White House circle.

Neera Tanden has been appointed as the Director of Office of Management and Budget in White House. Another woman with a powerful position is Vanita Gupta who has been nominated as the Associate Attorney General Department of Justice and Uzra Zeya as the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights.

Dr Vivek Murthy, will be handling an important position as the US Surgeon General. The list extends with more Indian names in it. Bharat Ramamurti appointed as the Deputy Director. Gautam Raghavan named as the Deputy Director in Office of Presidential Personnel.

Even in the US Security council, there will be Indian-Americans handling significant positions. Tarun Chhabra will be Senior Director for Technology and National Security, Shanthi Kalathil named as the Coordinator for Democracy and Human Rights along with Sumona Guha as the Senior Director for South Asia.

Working with the to-be First Lady of the US, Dr Jill Biden will be Mala Adiga as the Policy Director along with Garima Verma handling the position of the Digital Director. Sabrina Singh was appointed as Jill Biden’s Deputy Press Secretary.

Also two Kashmiri-origin women Sameera Fazili and Aisha Shah were named in the US President-elect Joe Biden team. Fazili was named as the deputy director of the National Economic Council at the White House and Aisha Shah as the partnerships manager of Digital Strategy.

Apart from the above names, we will have Neha Gupta as the Associate Counsel and Reema Shah as Deputy Associate Counsel.

After Trump supporters along with Republican Senator David Perdue mocked Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, it comes as an irony that at least 20 Indian-Americans have now been nominated to hold key-positions in the Biden-Harris power circle.

The 59th Presidential Inauguration is not just an awaited moment for the US citizens but also a proud moment for Indians. Many people in India are waiting to watch the ceremony.

Here is the Complete List: