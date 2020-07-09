HYDERABAD: 'Where is KCR?' slogan came under spotlight once again on Wednesday when a youth staged a flash demonstration right in front of the residence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here.

The unidentified youth, who came on a motorbike, quickly launched himself into a flash protest in front of the exit gate of Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence cum office of the chief minister. He held aloft a placard which read, "WHERE IS KCR? HE IS MY CM, IT'S MY RIGHT TO KNOW."

But even before the police personnel on duty at the exit gate could make an attempt to apprehend him, he ended his flash demonstration and left the scene on his bike. The police were in the process of establishing the identity of the youth based on the CCTV camera footage.

Incidentally, a mandamus petition was also filed in the Telangana High Court seeking the whereabouts of KCR.