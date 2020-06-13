HYDERABAD: The Telangana Police arrested a youth from Uppal here on Friday on charges of making derogatory comments against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

The Rachakonda Cyber Crime police arrested 24-year-old Chinnam Balachander on Friday. He works as a supervisor at an automobile showroom, a daily reported.

According to police, Balachander allegedly made derogatory/objectionable comments on Facebook defaming the CM and other leaders. He is a member of the Facebook account "Spirit of Telangana" and uploaded the comments and images on the page.

On the complaint of Ramesh, a police constable of Cyber Crimes police station, a case was registered under section 501,504,505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of IT act, police said, as reported by a news agency.

He has been remanded to judicial custody.

The Rachakonda Police warned people not to resort to such practices of cyber crime such as spreading viral, derogatory, objectionable content defaming government or individuals on social media.