Young Hyderabad Guitarist Enters Record Books in Rock and Pop

Daniel Geiles is the youngest individual in India to get the 8th grade in Rock and Pop, according to the India Book of Records. The Asian Book of Records has also awarded the 11-year-old guitarist from Hyderabad, Telangana, the title of 'Grandmaster' for his achievement.

Each year, Trinity College London invites applicants from all around the world to apply for a grade qualification in music. String instruments, singing, piano, electronic keyboards, brass, woodwind instruments, and other instruments are all graded. The grading system, on the other hand, is computed from grade 1 to grade 8, depending on how the instrument is performed at various levels.

Daniel completed the grade in one year, at the age of eleven. During the lockdown, he developed a passion for playing the guitar, and today he is considered one of the best guitarists in the world.

It was during the 2020 lockdown that Daniel started playing guitar. His father is a guitar teacher and seeing him teaching other students, sparked an interest in him. He now owns a YouTube channel where he posts songs and instrumentals.