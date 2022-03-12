Yashoda Doctors Advise One Week Rest for Telangana CM KCR

Hyderabad: On Friday, specialists at Yashoda Hospitals in Somajiguda ordered Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to rest for one week after he complained of weakness and acute discomfort in his left arm.

The Chief Minister had complained of weakness and severe discomfort in his left arm at 8 a.m. on Friday. He was eventually admitted to the hospital for diagnostic testing. Dr M V Rao, a general physician, and Dr K Pramod Kumar, a cardiologist, from Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, who have been looking after the Chief Minister's health for a long time, rushed to conduct a physical check-up and eventually decided to admit him.

Angiogram, ECG, 2D-ECHO, MRI, and CT scans of the brain and neck were among the tests the Chief Minister received.

"Since he was complaining of weakness and pain in his left arm, we conducted an emergency angiogram. There are no blocks in his arteries and his heart function after conducting an ECG and 2D ECHO is also normal. The condition of the heart is normal for his age," Dr Pramod remarked.

Dr Rao added that the Chief Minister's neck and spinal MRI and CT scans revealed that he was suffering from pain in his left arm owing to cervical spondylitis, a broad term for wear and tear of the neck's spinal discs.

"Chief Minister reads a lot of newspapers and always keeps checking his Ipad. We suspect that the pain in the left hand might have originated due to this repetitive habit. Moreover, he has been touring a lot and delivering public speeches, which could have resulted in fatigue. As a result, we have advised him to take complete rest for a week," Dr Rao stated.

The Chief Minister, who was admitted to the hospital's daycare centre for angiography and other tests, was discharged between 3 and 6 p.m. yesterday, according to the attending doctors.