Yadadri Temple Authorities Speed Up Vimana Gopuram Works

Telangana officials have said that the work on the "Vimana Gopuram" at Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple is going on at a great pace. The temple management is calling for tenders to identify an agency to execute the copper plating works on the vimana Gopuram as it is mandatory to ensure the longevity and durability of the works, said a YTDA official.

He further added that tenders have been floated to execute the copper plating work and an agency will be finalised this week. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has earlier announced that the "Maha Kumbh Samprokshana" will be held on March 28, 2022.

Coming to the Vimana Gopuram, as many as 48 idols are carved and measurements of each idol have to be taken to execute copper plating work. After completion of copper plating on each idol, gold plating work would be taken up.

An official Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) official further said that the government had placed a special committee to monitor these works and that an official confirmation would be announced soon.

Besides the temple hundi, the management set up an exclusive hundi to facilitate devotees' offering donations for the gold plating works. So far, over Rs 9 crore in cash and 2.5 kg of gold have been donated by politicians, corporates and devotees. In addition to these, announcements of donations worth Rs 40 crore have been made by some people, but they have yet to be received by the temple management.