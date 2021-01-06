World's Most Surveilled City: Hyderabad At No. 2, Find Out Which City Is No.1

HYDERABAD: SurfShark recently published the list of ‘Top surveilled’ cities in the world and various Indian cities have made it to Top 10. Hyderabad became the second-most surveilled city with at least 480 CCTVs per sq km. With high surveillance through CCTV cameras, India managed to have three cities in this list.

Telangana capital Hyderabad came in second while the first place was also bagged by another Indian city. Chennai became the top surveilled city in the world with 657.28 cameras per square kilometer and 25.5 CCTVs per 1,000 people. The two Indian cities were able to beat cities like London, Harbin and other Chinese cities.

China dominated the list with a total of 6 cities in the list. Harbin city came in third with coverage of 410.51 cameras per Square km. With the list filled with Chinese and Indian cities, London was a surprise entry, grabbing the fourth position with 399.27 cameras per km².

India had one other entry. Delhi came in 8th with 289 CCTV cameras per 1 km square. China’s entry included Harbin, Xiamen, Chengdu, Taiyuan, Kunming and Beijing.

SurfShark used various methods and sources to determine the data. With data from World population Review (WorldPopulationReview.com), sources like Wikipedia, crime data and Numbeo.com, SurfShark was able to make the list.

SurfShark compared the CCTV cameras and surveillance to Panopticon. In 1785, social theorist Jeremy Bentham completed his first design for the Panopticon. This prison building was configured so that the guard at the center would always be able to see every prisoner around him. The prisoners would never know who he was watching – so in theory, they’d behave as though being watched, i.e., responsibly! The Panopticon, Bentham claimed, was a “new mode of obtaining power of mind over mind, in a quantity hitherto without example.”

In today’s world, it is not the prison guard but the CCTV cameras. It’s in the CCTV cameras and every digital trace we leave. The price for safety, we have to pay by sacrificing our privacy.

Check the Full list Here: