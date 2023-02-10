Will Demolish the Domes Of Telangana's New Secretariat: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay

After Congress MP Revanth Reddy’s comments asking Naxalites to blast the Pragathi Bhavan recently, Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay also made some shocking comments on Friday.

Bandi Sanjay said that " We will demolish Telangana Bhavan domes as soon we come into power. It was built as a replica of the Taj Mahal. We will re-design the Pragati Bhavan as per Telangana traditions and culture. They will convert Pragathi Bhavan to the public,” the BJP MP said in a public rally at Kukatpally in the city.

Bandi Sanjay also challenged IT Minister KT Rama Rao to demolish the temples and mosques on the roadsides starting from the Old City. He also accused the Chief Minister KCR of attempting to hand over control of Telangana to the MIM party. “Both BRS and MIM are one and the same. If BRS and MIM compete with each other, we will ensure that they forgo their deposits. The Nizam's ruling has to go from Telangana, and we should come to power, “ he said.

Bandi Sanjay further alleged that the BRS government was not giving power supply and fields are drying up. Farmers are facing a lot of struggles. There is no employment for youngsters in Old City, he added further.