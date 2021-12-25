Who CV New Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand?

Hyderabad: In a significant bureaucratic overhaul, the Telangana government issued instructions on Friday for the transfer and posting of 30 IPS officials across the state.

CV Anand, who came to Telangana after his central assignment, has been named the new Commissioner of the Hyderabad Police Department, while Anjani Kumar, the former CP of Hyderabad, has been promoted to Director-General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

About CV Anand:

CV Anand is an IPS officer from the 1991 batch who was assigned to the former AP cadre. He was assigned to the Telangana cadre once the state was divided. As an ASP and SP, he spent the first ten years of his career in the Maoist-affected districts of Warangal, Adilabad, and Nizamabad. There, he commanded the commandos and survived multiple firefights in which the Maoists suffered heavy losses. In 2002, he was awarded the President's, Gallantry Medal.

He has 11 1/2 years of metropolitan urban policing experience, including three years as DCP of the East and Central Zones of Hyderabad City, two years as Commissioner of Police of Vijayawada City, three years as Traffic Commissioner of Hyderabad City, and three years as Commissioner of Police Cyberabad.

He served as Director Excise for two years and Civil Supplies Commissioner for two years outside of the police department, where his IT and technology reforms in introducing e-PDS saved the government Rs 2000 crore in two years by controlling the illegal activities of rice millers, transporters, and ration shop dealers, earning him national acclaim.

Shri Anand is also a die-hard sportsman, which is an essential aspect of his personality. Before joining IPS, he played cricket for Hyderabad State at all levels and toured England with the U 19 squad. He was the top athlete in the national police academy, winning the 100-metre dash, the 200-metre dash, and the high long-triple jump. He is an excellent tennis player who won the All India Police Singles Championship last year, giving the CISF its first tennis medal.

He believes that IT-based solutions should be used for governance and administration in all fields so that citizen-based services may be supplied effectively and rapidly to the public without harassment.

Anand was recently appointed as Additional DG in the Government of India, a career milestone for all AIS officers.

The other officers that were transferred and their new assignments are listed below.

1 Shikha Goel, IPS (1994), Addl. CP, Crimes & SIT, Hyderabad, is the officer in charge transferred and posted as the Director, ACB.

2 A.R. Srinivas, IPS (2004), Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Hyderabad, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Crimes & SIT, Hyderabad, vice Smt. Shikha Goel, IPS (1994), transferred.

3 A.V. Ranganath, IPS (2006), Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad City, in the existing vacancy.

4 Rama Rajeshwari, IPS (2009), who is waiting for posting, is posted as Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda, in the existing vacancy.

5 N. Swetha, IPS (2012), Superintendent of Police, Kamareddy, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, vice Sri D. Joel Davis, IPS (2010) transferred.

6 On transfer, D. Joel Davis, IPS (2010), is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Hyderabad in the existing vacancy.

7 Kartikeya, IPS (2006), Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (CAR), Hyderabad in the existing vacancy.

8 Rohini Priyadarshini, IPS (2012), DCP, Crimes, Cyberabad, is transferred and assigned as Superintendent of Police, Medak, in place of Smt. G. Chandana Deepthi, IPS (2012).

9 Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, IPS (2012), DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad City, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes), Cyberabad, vice Smt. Rohini Priyadarshini, IPS (2012), transferred.

10 Avinash Mohanthy, IPS (2005), Deputy Commissioner of Police, DD, Hyderabad, is transferred as Joint Commissioner of Police (Admn), Cyberabad, to the existing vacancy.

11 On transfer, Smt. G. Chandana Deepthi, IPS (2012) is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Hyderabad City, vice Sri Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, IPS (2012) transferred.

12 Dr Gajarao Bhupal, IPS (2008), who is waiting for posting, is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, DD, Hyderabad, vice Sri Avinash Mohanthy, IPS transferred.

13 P. Viswaprasad, IPS (2005), Joint Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (SB), Hyderabad City in the existing vacancy.

14 Sharath Chandra Pawar, IPS (2016), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Eturunagaram, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Mahabubabad.

15 Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy, IPS (2010), DCP, Shamshabad, Cyberabad, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-I), Hyderabad City.

16 N. Koti Reddy, IPS (SPS), Superintendent of Police, Mahabubabad, is transferred and assigned to Vikarabad.

17 K.R. Nagaraju, IPS (SPS), Superintendent of Police, CID, is promoted to Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad, succeeding Sri Kartikeya, IPS.

18 D. Udaykumar Reddy, IPS (SPS), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mancherial was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police in Adilabad in the current vacancy.

19 K. Suresh Kumar, IPS (SPS), who is currently on leave, has been assigned as the Superintendent of Police, Asifabad District in the existing vacancy.

20 Ch. Praveen Kumar, IPS (SPS), who is waiting for posting, is posted as Superintendent of Police, Nirmal in the existing vacancy.

21 K. Manohar, Superintendent of Police, V&E (NC) is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nagarkurnool District.

22 K. Shilpavalli, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), who is waiting for posting is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur Zone, Cyberabad.

23 Sudeep Gone, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), who is waiting for posting is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Balanagar, Cyberabad.

24 B. Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jangaon (NC) is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Kamareddy vice Smt. N. Swetha, IPS transferred.

25 J. Surender Reddy, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), who is waiting for posting is posted as Superintendent of Police, Jayashankar Bhoopalapalli District in the existing vacancy.

26 R. Jagadishwar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Intelligence (Non-cadre) is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad, Cyberabad vice Sri Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy, IPS transferred.

27 P. Seetha Ram, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), who is waiting for posting is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Janagaon vice Sri B. Srinivas Reddy, SP (NC) transferred.

28 N. Venkateshwarlu, Superintendent of Police (NC), who is waiting for the posting is posted as Superintendent of Police, Narayanpet, vice Smt. Chetna Mylabhutala, IPS (2013), transferred.