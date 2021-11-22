Who Are These Morons to Issue Certification on Desh Bhakti Anyway, Asks KTR

Telangana IT and MAUD KT Rama Rao came down heavily on the critics who have been criticising Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's move to annouce ex-gratia for families of farmers who died in Delhi during the year-long protest agaisnt the farm laws.

On the other hand, Telangana BJP leaders called CM KCR a traitor for announcing compensation for next kin of farmers who died during the agitation.

Reacting to this piece of news, KTR slammed the detractors and also demanded to know if abandoning poor farmers on streets through killer cold amounts to Desh Bhakti. Have a look at his tweet....

Those who leave thousands of poor farmers on the streets through killer cold & COVID to their fate for a year are Desh Bhakts!!



And those that extend a helping hand are Traitors ?! Strange logic this



Who are these morons to issue certification on Desh Bhakti anyway? https://t.co/KCe9Iqr6ys — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 22, 2021

Earlier KTR had stated that he was proud of Telangana CM KCR for announcing Rs 3lakh ex gratia to all the 750 plus farmers who lost lives fighting the farm laws in NCR.