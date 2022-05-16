Where to Report Food Safety and Quality Issues in Telangana?

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has asked citizens to phone (040-21111111) or contact food safety officials through microblogging social media site Twitter (@AFCGHMC) for the speedy redressal of issues on food poisoning, lack of quality, and safety in food goods and components.

At a review meeting here on Sunday with officials from the Commissioner of Food Safety, the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), food safety inspectors from all districts, and senior health officials, T Harish Rao assured people that food safety officials would conduct quick checks after receiving complaints through the call centre or the Twitter handle @AFCGHMC.

"There is no denying the long-term impact on public health if food safety and quality standards are not implemented and maintained. To maintain proper food standards, four food-safety on-wheels developed at a cost of Rs. 2.4 crore were launched. To ensure the food testing laboratory at IPM is equipped, Rs. 10 crore worth of equipment was recently procured," Harish Rao said at the review meeting.

The Health Minister asked the Department of Health to make concerted efforts to raise public awareness about food safety. SAM Rizvi, CM, OSD, Dr Gangadhar, TSMSIDC, MD, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Commissioner Food Safety, IPM, Dr C Sivaleela, and others were among those in attendance.