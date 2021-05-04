When Will Telangana Start Vaccination of 18+?

Hyderabad: It's unclear if the Telangana Health Department's Covid-19 vaccination program will resume. On Sunday (May 2nd), the department remained silent on the subject, despite the fact that it had declared the shutdown of vaccination at all government centers on May 1st and 2nd.

The health department announced late Friday (April 30th) night that it was halting the vaccination drive for two days while it checked its vaccine stocks. The health department had ordered all vaccination centres to return any vaccine vials that had not yet been used, most of which were Covidshield and some of which were Covaxin.

The health department did not say when the drive would resume when it declared the suspension on Friday (April 30th) night. On Sunday (May 2nd) evening, repeated attempts to contact the Director of Health Services Dr. G Srinivasa Rao were met with silence, as per a report in an English daily.

Several hiccups have occurred in the state's vaccination campaign in the last week or so, with the government running out of vaccinations and claiming that the central government was not providing enough vaccines to the state. Even the vaccination campaign for people aged 18 to 44, which was supposed to start on May 1st, has been postponed indefinitely.

There was no word on when the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Telangana will resume.