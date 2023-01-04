Watch Video: Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah Slaps Toll Plaza Worker, Creates Ruckus

Bellampalle MLA Durgam Chinnaiah created a ruckus at Mandamarri toll plaza. A video which has gone viral, shows him attacking the toll plaza employee for not clearing the route for his vehicle.

The incident, which took place last night (Tuesday), has been recorded on CCTV. The MLA is seen slapping the toll plaze employee while his team is trying to control his rude behavior.

The toll plaza employees are demanding justice for the victim and. The workers are planning to stage a protest at the plaza if the police fails to take any action.

Watch the video of Bellampalle MLA attacking Toll Plaza staffer: