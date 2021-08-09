Watch: Man Dances on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Brings Traffic to Standstill
Hyderabad: A guy raced across the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad while cars were speeding by, then stood in the centre of the road and danced, according to a video tweeted by the Cyberabad Traffic Police.
The Cyberabad Police Department said, "Do not do stunts and dances on the road for fun."
సరదా కోసం ప్రాణాలకు తెగించి రోడ్డు పై విన్యాసాలు, డాన్స్ లు చేయకండి.#RoadSafety #RoadSafetyCyberabad pic.twitter.com/2adcntp0zR
— CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) August 5, 2021
People criticized the man for putting his life on the line. Take a look at the netizens' reactions in tweets to the incident.
I hope there is some effort to arrest that person and jail them for few days. #RoadSafety https://t.co/HSWaEW4v8s
— Kiran Kumar Goli (@kirankumargoli) August 5, 2021
Sir as a request please arrest all tic tok user who take video in public place and highway and this idiot is resking him self and others pls do take some action
— Vivian Anthony (@VivianA26255496) August 5, 2021
Stupids have no limits
— ravi (@rraavvii123) August 5, 2021
Arrest him 😠
— Venkat Gandhi Repeal #FarmLaws Enact #MSP Act (@PVenkatGandhi) August 6, 2021
sir...daru body ke inside jane ke bad...asali image samane aati hai...aise logo ki sahi jagah aap ke pass hai
— Mohan Goyal Prajapat (@GoyalPrajapat) August 5, 2021