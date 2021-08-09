Watch: Man Dances on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Brings Traffic to Standstill

Aug 09, 2021, 11:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

Hyderabad: A guy raced across the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad while cars were speeding by, then stood in the centre of the road and danced, according to a video tweeted by the Cyberabad Traffic Police.

The Cyberabad Police Department said, "Do not do stunts and dances on the road for fun."

People criticized the man for putting his life on the line. Take a look at the netizens' reactions in tweets to the incident.

