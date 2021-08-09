Watch: Man Dances on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Brings Traffic to Standstill

Hyderabad: A guy raced across the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad while cars were speeding by, then stood in the centre of the road and danced, according to a video tweeted by the Cyberabad Traffic Police.

The Cyberabad Police Department said, "Do not do stunts and dances on the road for fun."

People criticized the man for putting his life on the line. Take a look at the netizens' reactions in tweets to the incident.

I hope there is some effort to arrest that person and jail them for few days. #RoadSafety https://t.co/HSWaEW4v8s — Kiran Kumar Goli (@kirankumargoli) August 5, 2021

Sir as a request please arrest all tic tok user who take video in public place and highway and this idiot is resking him self and others pls do take some action — Vivian Anthony (@VivianA26255496) August 5, 2021

Stupids have no limits — ravi (@rraavvii123) August 5, 2021

Arrest him 😠 — Venkat Gandhi Repeal #FarmLaws Enact #MSP Act (@PVenkatGandhi) August 6, 2021