Was TSPSC Group 1 Prelims October Exam Paper Leaked Too?

There's another sensational in the case related to Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Now, suspicions are being raised wondering whether the Group-1 prelims exam paper was also leaked. TSPSC Secretary Praveen is said to have written Group-1 Prelims while being a PA to the TSPSC secretary.

As per reports, Praveen scored 103 marks in the TSPSC exam held on October 16. After this news came to light, there are doubts over Praveen having leaked the Group-1 prelims paper as well. Did he write the exam himself or had an accomplice is yet to be ascertained?

The police is inquiring to see whether the paper was leaked to anyone else.

Lakhs of unemployed people are worried about TSPSC paper leaks. Group 1 candidates are confused over this news. Now, they are wondering if the prelims exam will be cancelled. More than 25K candidates qualified for Group 1 Mains. 25K aspirants were selected for mains.

On the other hand, the police investigation into the leakage of TSPSC question papers is underway. The police decided to take the accused into custody. More details will be known after questioning Praveen.

Praveen Kumar is the son of P. Harishchandra Rao from Rajahmundry in AP. Harishchandra Rao served as Additional SP for Press in the office of DGP in the Commonwealth of Nations. Praveen Kumar got the job of junior assistant under Karunya's appointment as he died of illness while on a job. Praveen, who has completed his B.Tech, has been working in TSPSC since 2017 and is currently working as a personal assistant to the secretary of the commission in the capacity of Assistant Section Officer.

Renuka from Mahabubnagar district was selected as Gurukula Hindi teacher through the examination conducted by TSPSC in 2018. She is currently working in Vanaparthi. Her husband Lavodyawat Dakya works in DRDA, Vikarabad. Renuka and Praveen have been in a close relationship since they were preparing for the TSPSC exam. She often came to the commission office and met Praveen. In this background, Renuka, Lawoodyawat Dakya and Praveen hatched a plan to leak the TSPSC job exam papers, it is learnt.