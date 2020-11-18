Voter Slips For GHMC Polls Will Be Given: Check Date

Only yesterday, the Telangana SEC Parthasarathi announced that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Elections will be be held on December 1. The Election Authority, Hyderabad Police, GHMC commissioner are gearing up for the elections. Election Authority and GHMC commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar directed the officials to distribute voter slips by November 25.

During a meeting, Lokesh Kumar said that distribution, reception and counting centres were completed. For the GHMC elections, 19,000 ballot boxes will be used and all these have been thoroughly checked. He added that twenty special teams have been formed and the banners, posters and other materials have been cleared across GHMC limits. Nodal officers and officials participated in the meeting.