Vinayaka Chavithi 2021: Hyderabadis Bat For Eco-friendly Ganeshas

The streets of Hyderabad are adorned with colourful Ganeshas. There are many who like the more traditional plaster of paris Ganesha idols, but there are also those who choose to be green and buy eco-friendly Ganeshas. These idols are made from clay, seeds, or even wood, are chemical-free and environmentally friendly.

For many years, residents of Jains Carlton Creek, Gachibowli, have celebrated the event with clay Ganesha. “We realised that PoP idols are non-biodegradable and pollute water,” explains Supriya Singh, a member of the JCCFOA management committee. As a result, we chose clay idols. They may be smaller or less colourful, but at the very least, we are contributing to nature.”

People are choosing eco-friendly Ganeshas for a variety of reasons, including environmental issues. “The greatest issue last year during Vinayaka Chaturthi was how we would perform the immersion,” says Karthik Kondapavuluri, a city IT worker.

Not just people, but also societies are leaning towards toward more environmentally responsible celebrations. Members of Secunderabad's Arya Samaj Colony, who have been bringing PoP idols for years, have converted to clay idols.