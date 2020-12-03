Vijay Sales Is Associate Sponsor For Hyderabad FC

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC announced that Vijay Sales- a leading electronics retail chain was going to be the club’s Associate Sponsor for the 2020-21 season.

Vijay Sales has a product range of over 3500 products and with a presence of over 100 stores across the country, and has emerged as one of the largest retail chains in the country. In 2019, Vijay Sales acquired a chain of consumer durable retail stores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under the name of TMC (Tirumala Music Center) and has now re-branded TMC to Vijay Sales.

Nilesh Gupta, the Director of Vijay Sales, expressed happiness, as it was their first association with sports that they were extremely happy to collaborate with Hyderabad FC.

The association will see Hyderabad FC sport the Vijay Sales logo on all of their match jerseys throughout the ISL campaign.