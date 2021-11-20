VC Sajjanar Responds to TSRTC Passenger's Distress Call on Twitter

A bus reached Sirikonda as soon as a commuter taking the public transport shared his woes on Twitter. RTC officials are said to have stopped a bus near the zonal centre for some time.

Rathod Mounika of Ichhoda Mandal and Guggilla Swamy of Sirikonda tweeted to TSRTC MD Sajjanar. Immediately taking noitce of it, Sajjanar responded by directing the concerned district authorities to operate a bus on the route.

The bus servives were restored to the region on Friday.