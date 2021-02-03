Upset Electricity Dept Man Cuts Power In Police Stations For Seizure Of Bike At Jeedimetla

Upset that his two-wheeler was seized during a routine check by the traffic cops, an electricity department employee cut off power to two police stations in Jeedimetla in Hyderabad.

As per reports in Telugu Samayam, traffic police under Jeedimetla Traffic SI Ramesh conducted vehicle inspections in Shapoor Nagar on Tuesday evening.

The SI and his team caught a minor boy who was the son of a contract employee working in the electricity department during the routine check. As he did not show a driving license, the police seized the bike and let him off.

Though the boy pleaded to let him have his bike, they refused. The boy went and told his father about what happened. The employee is said to have called SI Ramesh's senior authorities to tell him to release the bike. To which the SI responded that he could not do anything on his own in this matter.

Enraged that the vehicle was not released, he cut the power supply to two police stations in Jeedimetla area. The two traffic police stations were held up in darkness for more than two hours.

When the matter came to the notice of the police higher-ups, they talked to the power department officials and restored the power supply.

This incident had become a topic of discussion among locals about the audacity of the employee to cut power of the police stations just because his bike was seized.