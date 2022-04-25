United We Stand: Hyderabad Citizens Send Out Peace Message

Hyderabad: The Telangana for Peace and Unity (TPU), a broad coalition of concerned individuals and people's groups, held a 'peace march in the city on Sunday to promote communal harmony and unity.

The march began at the Babu Jagjivan Ram statue in Basheerbagh and ended at the Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Tank Bund, with several prominent residents and social activists taking part.

The participants walked the 2-kilometre journey carrying placards with inscriptions such as "We stand united for peace" and "Say no to communal hatred."

The TPU also wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, requesting that anybody who provokes or instigates communal strife be prosecuted.

Prof Padmaja Shaw, social activist Khalida Parveen, V, Sandhya of the Progressive Organization of Women, Mazher Hussain of COVA, Saba Quadri of Help Hyderabad, and others were among those who took part.