United Way Of Hyderabad - A Decade Of ‘Giving Back’ To The Community

Hyderabad: United Way,a global volunteer-led, a non-profit organization that has a presence in over 40 countries, has made a significant impact on society in its 130 years of existence. The organisation’simmense contribution to the scale of $8.50 billion annually displays itstrue commitment, integrity, and theeverlasting spirit of giving back to society. Living the principles of United Way and to having its values drift into the both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States, a new chapter “United Way of Hyderabad” was conceptualised and brought to light in 2010 by eminent leaders, many of whom continue to be on the board.

Over the years, the Hyderabad chapter has made significant progress by serving a wide range of causes, mobilising INR 170 crores, transforming lives of over 1.30 million people in the last ten years.Partnering with over 65 corporate houses and other donors, United Way of Hyderabad has successfully executed 80+ projects through 130 NGOs. The focus primarily has been on education, livelihood, health and environment.

The honorary Board of United Way of Hyderabad comprises of a versatile group of senior leaders, individuals from various professions – film industry, sports; CXOs from advertising, technology, BFSI industry etc; these advisors have devoted their time and effort to endorse UWH’s mission and work.

“United Way of Hyderabad is committed to making a lasting difference in people’s lives. Our work is fuelled by the passion of individuals and corporate donors who give their time and money to improve the lives of others. We are privileged to be part of the United Way family, continuing its legacy through the Hyderabad chapter,” said Ramesh Kaza, Hon. Chairperson – United Way of Hyderabad & CIO & SVP - India, State Street

United Way of Hyderabad (UWH) marks its 10th anniversary this year and to celebrate this milestone, is organising two-day virtual conclave - “Transforming from Corporate Social Responsibility to Corporate Philanthropy”. The conclaveto be organised on 29th& 30th January 2021, will witness the presence of Shri KT Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for IT, I&C, MA & UD, Govt. of Telangana, Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of I&C, IT, Govt. of Telangana and Advisor, UWH Board.The eminent line up of speakers at the conclave include Dr Bart Fisher, 2020 Nobel prize nominee and Chairman for Give Life Foundation, Ms. Katherine Hadda, Adjunct Fellow CSIS, Former US Council General (TS, AP &Odisha), Mr. Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach for Indian Badminton team and Advisor, UWH board.