Unfair On Part Of NDA, BJP To Blame Telangana Govt: KTR

Hyderabad: There were no proper facts mentioned on Wednesday by Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre on ITIR, Hyderabad, in Lok Sabha, said the Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Thursday.

In spite of the State government submitting all necessary information, the Detailed Project Report (DPR), and several reminders, Rama Rao said the Union Minister raised a concern that in the last six years, no required information was submitted. He said that the Telangana government could furnish information about intimation to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology which the State had not furnished, the Union Minister was replying to a question raised by BJP MP from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The minister expressed that it is very unfair on the part of the NDA government and the Telangana BJP leaders to blame the Telangana government. Rama Rao also mentioned a sequence of submissions, said an initial letter was written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as soon as the State of Telangana was formed in June 2014, a memorandum was submitted by him on the ITIR Project to the Union government in September 2014, in June 2016, he met the then Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya to present a DPR on the ITIR project.

Dattatreya also said that the government did not submit the DPR, Rama Rao said maybe the minister Dattatreya was misled by the facts. Later he personally met the minister and presented the DPR of ITIR.

In the last six years, many reminders were sent to the Prime Minister and Union Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad about the ITIR Project. He said the intentions of the NDA Government are made clear only to discontinue the ITIR Project.

The Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao said the union government did not allocate a single rupee in the current year’s budget, in January 2021, inspite of his writing to Ravi Shankar Prasad requesting funds for the ITIR Project. He said beyond this Sanjay Dhotre chose to issue a factually incorrect statement. And the State BJP leaders campaigning against the Telangana State Government without proper facts is sad, he said.