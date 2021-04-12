Ugadi Showers in Telangana: IMD Forecast Rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The weather in the city has been cloudy for the past three days. Cold winds are blowing and the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad are expected to receive rainfall in the next 24 hours, predicts the MET Department.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, said, that the temperatures had dropped in most districts of the Telangana state and that the city of Hyderabad will receive rainfall in the next two days. Other districts in Telangana will also experience thunderstorms.

The districts which will receive light to moderate rains in the next four days are Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagittala, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, and Mahabunagar. There is also a possibility of snowfall in some places, says India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rains are expected in the next four to five days. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall over some parts of Madhya Pradesh and coastal areas.

However, in many parts of the southern states, the intensity of the scorching heat of the sun is likely to decrease in the next 72 hours. And light showers are expected in those parts.

Moderate to heavy rainfall would be recorded in some parts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana by the 15th of this month. As a result, Kerala is likely to receive 80 mm of rain on Monday.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh has cyclonic circulation, officials said. The cyclone is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rains in some states due to the low-pressure area.