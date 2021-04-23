TSTCEA Writes To VCs on WFH After Teachers at JNTU, OU Succumb to COVID

Hyderabad: The Telangana Schools Technical Colleges Employees Association (TSTCEA) has written to the registrars and vice-chancellors of both institutions, requesting that teachers be permitted to work from home after at least seven teachers from JNTU-H and Osmania University died of Coronavirus in the last week.

"Faculty members working in the colleges and Autonomous College, especially those within the University, are not being given holidays or work from home facilities, and so they come to the college every day. In this situation, many people come to the college using various modes of transport, risking their life", According to a petition filed by the teachers' union.

Telangana Schools Technical Colleges Employees Association (TSTCEA) also demanded that faculty members who work from home be paid their full salary and that no cuts be made.

"Teachers have been living on meager salaries for a long time, but in the event of such an unforeseen event, there should not be an added expense for healthcare at hospitals", the petition added.

Telangana Schools Technical Colleges Employees Association (TSTCEA) also demanded that all teachers be given health cards, that everyone be covered by group insurance, and that those eligible also be given ESI benefits.