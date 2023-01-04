TSRTC Sleeper Buses to Hyderabad, Kakinada, Vijayawada

Hyderabad: Here's some good news for the general public. TRSTC will run sleeper buses from today i.e Wednesday to select cities in Andhra Pradesh.

For the first time, TSRTC will run ten buses—four sleeper buses and another six semi-sleepers.

These buses will run between Hyderabad to Kakinada and Hyderabad to Vijaywada.

The new buses will be inaugurated by TSRTC Chairman Baji Reddy Govardhan and MD Sajjanar today at 4 PM near KPHB Colony bus stop.