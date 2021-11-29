TSRTC Introduces New Buses, Trips

Since VC Sajjanar took charge as the Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), there has been a substantial growth in new services. As per the press release, since September 3, a total of 510 buses and 1,934 trips, which include new and restored services, were achieved by TSRTC.

In order to facilitate commuters, TSRTC has restored 359 bus services in various districts of the state. Around 150 new buses and ,934 trips were also added to the TSRTC timetable for the convenience of the passengers.

Besides this, the corporator restored 94 buses in the Greater Hyderabad zone, which added 1,014 trips on various routes. In the Nalgonda region, a total of 81 buses were restored and 10 new buses were started. In the coming few weeks, passengers from Adilabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, and Medak will see more TSRTC buses on the roads.

VC Sajjanar said that most of the passengers are reaching out to the corporation through Twitter to explain their issues. It is reported that out of 370 representations received from the common people, 364 were resolved.