TSRTC Garuda Ticket Prices Slashed

Hyderabad: The TSRTC said on Thursday that customers can now ride in AC Garuda Plus buses for the same price as AC Rajadhani buses, effective immediately.

TSRTC VC & MDVC Sajjanar noted in a news statement that these fares were valid for both regular and special services running to Medaram Jatara. This promotional offer will be available till March 31.

If the service is run on an inter-state route, the fare applicable to the inter-state section will be paid after passing the Telangana State border. This does not apply to AC services on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru line, where flexy fares are applied in the same way as KSRTC.

The prices have been cut to Rs. 100 for Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Rs. 111 for Hyderabad–Adilabad, Rs. 121 for Hyderabad–Bhadrachalam, and Rs. 54 for Hyderabad–Warangal.