TSPSC Paper Leak: Recruitment Agencies Under Radar

The issue of question papers being stolen from computers has created an uproar in Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). A careful analysis of the issue has been initiated to ensure that this affair would not taint the image of the government.

The Telangana government has ambitiously taken up filling up of more than 80,000 job vacancies in various government departments and entrusted the responsibility to the recruitment agencies.

There are four recruitment agencies in the state. TSPSC, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), Telangana Residential Education Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) and Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (TMHSRB) who conduct recruitments.

The government has decided to review their performance in the light of the latest developments and thoroughly examine how safe the board is. As part of this, a special meeting will be held on Tuesday with the chairmen of the recruitment agencies and the relevant officials. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Secretary Shantikumari.

At present, most of the job advertisements have received applications, while some have reached the next stage after preliminary examinations were conducted. Human resources, technology and privacy are of utmost importance in recruiting firms. Any mistakes made in these matters will damage the reputation of the recruiting agencies and injustice will be done to the candidates who have prepared with a lot of hope and hard work.

Recently, there were allegations that the TSPSC employees had hacked into the computers and leaked the question paper. In this context, the state government has undertaken to review the condition of human resources and technology in the other boards. It has been decided to release complete reports on board wise employees, their qualifications, responsibilities and powers.

Currently, the number of employees working on a permanent basis in TSPSC is less, so outsourcing employees have been hired. It appears that the government intends to review the situation of other boards and make appropriate suggestions on the precautions to be taken. On the other hand, where are the recruiting firms getting the technology from? The government may consider taking help from the external agencies to get this sorted.